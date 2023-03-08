Illegal immigrants to be detained, sent back: British PM Rishi Sunak

Shillong, March 8: In a new policy against illegal immigration, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that any illegal immigrant coming to the country seeking asylum will be sent back to his own country or a safe third country.

The plan comes as thousands of immigrants reach United Kingdom seeking asylum due to unsafe environment in their own countries or better prospects of jobs and earning money. Illegal immigrants mostly reach UK in board across the English Channel that separates Southern England from the Northern France.

Sunak in a Tweet said, “If you come here illegally, you can’t claim asylum. You can’t benefit from our modern slavery protections. You can’t make spurious human rights claims and you can’t stay,”.

He further said “We will detain those who come here illegally and then remove them in weeks, either to their own country if it is safe to do so. Or to a Safe Third Country like Rwanda and once you are removed, you will be banned as you are in America and Australia from ever re-entering our country”.

Those coming to UK illegally will be detained for 28 days and then deported. Only children, those medically unfit can appeal for asylum.