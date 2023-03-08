K’taka: BJP sees red over viral video of Congressman showering money on dancing girl

The ruling BJP has targeted the Congress over the issue, terming the incident as a ‘Congress culture’.

The video shows Congress worker Shivshankar Hampanna from Hubli city dancing alongside the woman and tossing currency notes at her. The incident purportedly took place during a pre-wedding ceremony in Dharwad district.

The ruling BJP, which has been on the recieving end of Congress’ criticism over corruption and governance deficit issues, has pounced on the issue to attack the opposition party.

BJP spokesperson Ravi Naik said, “It seems like the Congress possesses only this culture. Only they can explain the culture of throwing money at girls a wedding venue.”

The BJP is demanding that Shivshankar should apologise to the woman seen in the video.