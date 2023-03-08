US Secretary of commerce, ministers attend Holi celebrations at Rajnath’s residence

New Delhi, March 8: US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Wednesday and several ministers and BJP leaders attended Holi celebrations at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s official residence here.
Several ministers also visited the defence minister’s residence.
Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal were among a stream of leaders who attended the festive celebrations at Rajnath Singh’s house.
Speaking to the media, Gina Raimondo said, “It’s a great honour for me to be here, I want to thank the minister for hosting me. This is my first time and I am very excited to be part of it.”
Union Minister Piyush Goyal also expressed his happiness, and said, “US & India are natural allies. We have a lot of good partnerships & coalitions that we are creating. The agenda is full of possibilities & we’re working together for a safe, secure Indo-Pacific.”
He further said, “We’re working together to secure resilient supply chains, to ensure critical minerals and semiconductors are available for countries who are trusted partners of each other. US-India are strategic allies. We’re expanding our relationship as two friends, trusted partners.”
