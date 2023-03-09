BJP, HSPDP MLAs will share cabinet berths: Conrad

Shillong, Mar 9: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma on today informed that the BJP and HSPDP MLAs have agreed to share the Cabinet berth among them for two-and-a-half years each.

Talking to reporters, Sangma said that the discussion on cabinet sharing between the BJP and HSPDP MLAs had taken place with him.

“So far only the BJP has written to me that the two MLAs will share the Cabinet berth. I am yet to receive anything in writing from the HSPDP,” Sangma said.

HSPDP Cabinet Minister, Shakliar Warjri also confirmed that he will be sharing the cabinet with his fellow party MLA, Methodius Dkhar.

Earlier, in a letter addressed to NPP chief Conrad K Sangma, state BJP president Ernest Mawrie requested the former to consider the central leaders’ decision to allow equal sharing of ministerial berths by the two MLAs (Alexander Laloo Hek and Sanbor Shullai).

According to Mawrie, both the ministers have agreed to the arrangement, and AL Hek will hold the berth for the first half which will end on August 7, 2025, and Shullai will continue till the end of the term.

When asked about the UDP, the Chief Minister said that there is no communication from the side of the UDP leadership.

“This is of course an internal matter of the party. They have not mentioned to me anything on the cabinet sharing among UDP MLAs,” Sangma said.

Stating that the representation of the NPP in the Cabinet may be not as much as desired even though the numbers of MLAs of the party are large, the CM said “As I said we have certain circumstances and sometimes will have to make adjustments. And what we have done. We will definitely explore the options if we can accommodate more MLAs of the party in the Cabinet,” he said.

According to him, four Cabinet berths have gone to Garo Hills and eight to Khasi and Jaintia Hills.

When asked if there are going to be more Cabinet Ministers from Garo Hills, he said that they were trying to balance things out.

“Everybody will have their desire to represent the district and region. It is not always possible due to the limitations. These concerns are there and I am not saying it is not important,” Sangma said.

Chief Minister asserted that it is about what is in the best interest of the state at the end of the day,

Informing that the list of the portfolios will come out in the evening today, Sangma informed that he is just finalising the final list and will be sending it to the Governor for approval by afternoon.