Full budget, not vote-on-account, will be passed: Conrad Sangma

Shillong, Mar 9: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma today informed that the full budget will be passed during the upcoming budget session of the state assembly scheduled to commence on March 20.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, Sangma said that the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) is scheduled to meet on Monday to finalise the list of business and the number of sittings of the upcoming budget session.

When asked if it is necessary that the budget session should end by March 31, he said that it will be healthy and good if the budget concludes within this month so that they can process the whole exercise.

“If we passed only the vote on account then it will be only for the first quarter (April to June), then we will need to reconvene the House for passing of the full budget. The full budget picture will not come out if we pass only the vote on account,” Sangma said.

According to him, the team has been working in the last many months to complete the budget exercise.

“In fact, the exercise to prepare the full budget started a long time back. Therefore, the Finance department is very much ready with the full budget,” Chief Minister informed.

