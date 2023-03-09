NCW writes to DGP Rajasthan over assault on Pulwama martyrs’ widows

In a letter, the commission has also sought a detailed asked Action Taken Report from the police.

“NCW India has taken cognizance. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to DGP Rajasthan to personally look into the matter and conduct an inquiry into allegations of mistreatment and assault levelled by the women against police officials. Detailed ATR must be apprised to NCW”, the commission said in a tweet.

The family members of the jawans killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack have been sitting on a dharna for the past few days over the alleged assault by police personnel when they tried to march towards the chief minister’s residence to put forth their grievances.

Manju, the wife of Pulwama martyr Rohitash Lamba, alleged that the police threw her as if she was a gunny bag when she was going to meet the Chief minister.

“Unable to bear the torture by the police, I have been on an infinite hunger strike since March 4 and the Chief Minister will be responsible if something happens to me,” she had said.