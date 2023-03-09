Body parts of suspected murder victim recovered

Nongpoh, March 9: The hand and remaining body parts of a suspected murder victim whose severed head was recovered on the bank of Umiam Lake two days back, were located yesterday just a few meters away from the Umiam Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Omeka Myrthong, a father of five children hailing from Mawlaingut, East Khasi Hills District. Sources also informed that Myrthong is a taxi driver ferrying passengers from Nongpoh to Shillong.

This morning a team of the Crime Unit from Shillong along with the Ri Bhoi Police in presence of the family members and village people of Mawlaingut, East Khasi Hills took custody of the body parts and after a thorough investigation at the crime scene, the body parts were brought to Nongpoh Civil Hospital for post-mortem and then to Shillong for further examinations.

As informed by Saindur Nongbsap, the village secretary of Mawlaingut village, the deceased had been missing since February 26 and that the family members along with the village people had been searching for him since then but to no avail.

The village leaders of Mawlaingut village have strongly condemned the murderers for this gruesome and horrific crime and urged upon the police to thoroughly investigate the matter and arrest all those involved and to also to award them with stringent punishment as legally applicable so that this kind of incident would not repeat in the near future.