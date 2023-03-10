1 dead in Karnataka due to H3N2 virus; Health Ministry monitoring situation

Shillong, March 10: A person died after he contracted H3N2 influenza days ago in Karnataka.

The person who became a victim to the H3N2 virus was a resident of Hassan district in Karnataka. State’s health minister K Sudhakar had said a day ago that there was no need to panic over the virus.

There has been a sudden outbreak of the virus with people in most parts of the country suffering from cough, cold, fever, sore throat and other similar ailments due to the virus.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) in an advisory to the doctors asking them not to prescribe antibiotics for fever and other symptoms of the virus.