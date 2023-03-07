Rising cases of influenza in country; ways to stop it from spreading

Shillong, March 7: With the cases of H3N2 virus rising in the country, former Delhi-AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria has advised people to wear masks in crowded places to stop the influenza from spreading.

Many people across the country are suffering from viral fever, sore throat, cough and even bronchial problems due to the ongoing influenza.

Dr Guleria pointed out that as the festive season is on, people are meeting each other which is helping in the spread of the virus. “Influenza cases present as fever accompanied by sore throat, cough, body aches and runny nose. There is a rise in cases because the virus mutated and people’s immunity against it has become reduced” he said.

“We had a pandemic many years ago because of H1N1. The circulating strain of that virus is now H3N2 and, therefore, it is a normal influenza strain. But we are seeing more cases because as the virus mutates a little bit, the immunity that we had against the virus becomes a little less and therefore people who are susceptible tend to get infection more easily,” said Dr Guleria.

Dr Guleria said that the cases are rising in the country because of changes in weather and people not wearing masks. “People also need to wash their hands time and again and follow physical distancing” he said.