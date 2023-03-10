Female doctor in Jammu killed by male friend who attempted suicide after crime

Shillong, March 10: A female doctor from Jammu was killed by his male friend after which the latter tried to commit suicide but was rescued by the police.

The victim has been identified as Dr Sumedha Sharma, a resident of Talab Tillo in Jammu and the acused is Johar Ganai a resident of Bhaderwah. The victim was pursuing MDS in New Delhi and had come to Jammu on Holi vacation.

Both the accused and the victim entered into an altercation after which he stabbed Dr Sumedha Sharma to death and tried to commit suicide. After killing the girl, the accused posted a message on his social media account that he was ending his life after which the police was alerted.

A team of police station Janipur led by SHO Inspector Vijay Kumar reached the house of the accused at Pamposh Colony, where it found the main gate of the house locked from the outside. After the police entered the house, they found the body of Dr Sumedha Sharma and accused in critical condition.

Body of the girl was taken to the hospital while the accused was also rushed to the emergency where he is still in critical condition.