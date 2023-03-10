Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau arrests three for bribery

Chandigarh, March 10: The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Haryana has arrested three officials, including two engineers, from Panipat and Gurugram red-handed while accepting bribes of Rs 1.28 lakh.

These officers include a Sub-Divisional Engineer and a Junior Engineer of the Public Health Engineering Department and an ASI of Haryana Police.

A spokesperson for the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday said that the bureau arrested Sub Divisional Engineer Sube Singh and Junior Engineer Shyamlal, posted in the Public Health Engineering Department, Samalkha, red-handed while accepting illegal gratification of Rs 1.20 lakh.

Both had demanded bribes in lieu of passing the pending bills of a contractor.

While complaining to the bureau, the complainant contractor informed that the SDE and JE are demanding money in lieu of releasing the pending bills of tender works.

Acting on the complaint, the bureau team nabbed both the accused while taking Rs 1,20,000.

In another case, after receiving a complaint against an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Haryana Police demanding a bribe of Rs 8,000 in lieu of non-registration of a case FIR against the complainant, the bureau team arrested Tikam Kumar posted in Gurugram. (IANS)