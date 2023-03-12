In a major crackdown, Punjab cancels arms license of 813 persons

Shillong, March 12: Targeted for being soft against the gun culture in Punjab, the state government has cancelled the arms license of over 813 people in a massive crackdown.

Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann took the decision to launch a crackdown against the arms license after recent violence in different parts of the state. The recent statements by radical leader Amritpal Singh also prompted the state government to take the step.

87 were from Ludhiana, 48 from SBS Nagar, 10 from Gurdaspur, 84 from Faridkot, 199 from Pathankot, 47 from Hoshiapur, 6 from Kapurthala, 235 from SAS Kasba, and 16 from Sangrur were cancelled.

Brandishing of guns and swords has become common in Punjab during the recent times which the opposition Congress and BJP have termed as deterioration of law and order situation.

Punjab police have also started surprise checking at the homes of those having gun license. There are a total of 3,73,053 arms licences in Punjab.