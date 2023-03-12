Man caught smoking inside Air India washroom, misbehaves with passengers

Shillong, March 12: A man has been booked for allegedly smoking inside the bathroom of a London-Mumbai Air India flight after which he also misbehaved with the fellow passengers.

Air India informed that the man, identified as Ramakant, also behaved in an unruly and aggressive manner with the co-passengers.

Sahar police in Mumbai registered a case on complaint against Ramakant (37) who is a US citizen.

The crew of the flights also alleged that the accused tried to open the door of the flight which could have jeopardized the safety of other passengers. Blood samples of the accused were taken to know if he was in an inebriated state at the time of incident.

In a statement, Air India said, “A passenger on our flight AI130, operating London-Mumbai on 10th March 2023, was found smoking in the lavatory. Subsequently he behaved in an unruly and aggressive manner, despite repeated warnings”.

It added, “He was handed over to the security personnel upon the flight’s arrival in Mumbai. The regulator has been duly informed of the incident. We are extending all cooperation in the ongoing investigations”.