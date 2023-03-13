Sitharaman assures all financial help to Meghalaya

By By Our Reporter

Shillong, Mar 13: The Centre will extend all financial aid to Meghalaya as and when required. It has been assured by the Union Finance Minister.

Informing this, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong who along with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had recently met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, told reporters that the union minister had assured all financial assistance to the State as and when required.

The deputy Chief minister was quick to state that this does not mean the financial status of the State is bad.

