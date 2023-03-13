Mukroh very much within Meghalaya: Dy CM

Shillong, Mar 13: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Monday said that reoported claims like ‘Mukroh belongs to Assam’ should not be made by the Assam Chief Minister. He said Mukroh is very much within Meghalaya.

Reacting to the reported statement made by the Assam CM in the Assembly that Mukroh belongs to Assam, the Deputy Chief Minister called it unfortunate. He informed that the regional inter0-state boundary committees will be reinstated soon and the talks is also expected to re-start soon.