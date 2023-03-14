Bhopal Gas Tragedy: SC dismisses Centre’s plea seeking enhancement of compensation to victims

Shillong, March 14: The Supreme Court will today dismissed Centre’s plea seeking enhancement of compensation to the victims of 1984 Bhopal Gas tragedy from Union Carbide Corporation.

The verdict was made on the central government’s curative petition.

The center had sought an increase in compensation to the tune of Rs 7,844 crore. Tragedy caused by the unit of Union Carbide Corporation now known as Dow Chemicals claimed over 3,000 lives and caused massive damage to the environment.

The Centre had filed a curative petition in the SC in 2010 for enhanced compensation.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice S K Kaul reserved the judgment after hearing the arguments on the curative petition for additional compensation to the victims of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy.

Harish Salve, who is representing the Union Carbide, said that depreciation of Rupee since 1989 when the compensation was announced cannot not be the base to seek enhanced compensation.