Body of a woman found in a drum in Bengaluru; third incident in recent past

Shillong, March 14: In a third such incident which has raised questions over the safety of women in Bengaluru, a body of a woman was found inside a drum near the main gate of Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) railway station.

Two similar incidents were reported in December last year and January this year in which bodies of women were found at separate places. Body of an unidentified woman was found in a sack on a coach of a passenger train at SMVT station.

The decomposed body was found when a passenger complained about foul smell from a gunny bag. After police checked, they found the body of a woman inside it.

Later on January 4, another body of a woman was found inside a plastic drum at a platform at Yeshwanthpur railway station. Police believe that the body was transported from Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Superintendent of Railway Police in Karnataka, SK Sowmyalatha said that the age of the woman found now was between 32-35 years. The woman has not been identified. He however refused to comment if the murders were related.