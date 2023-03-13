Man kills father, chops off body over monetary dispute in Uttar Pradesh

Shillong, March 13: In a gruesome murder that has come to the light from Uttar Pradesh, a man killed his father, chopped off his body and disposed of it in a suitcase over a monetary dispute.

The man killed his father over monetary disputes after which he was arrested by the police. The incident took place in Suraj Kund colony in Tiwaripur. The accused has been identified as Prince Gupta while the victim is Madhur Gupta.

Prashant Gupta who is the brother of the accused told police in his statement that after a verbal altercation between father and son, the latter took out a sharp weapon and killed him. The fight had erupted between the both when Prince asked for money from Madhur and the latter refused.

As soon as the accused chopped off the body and was going to dispose it of, Prashant saw him and told the police about the incident. Prashant also found blood stains in the house and a missing trolley bag in which the body was disposed of.

Prince confessed to the crime that he murdered his father. Police have recovered the bag containing body parts of the victim.