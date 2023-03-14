Centre laying emphasis on rapid job creation in NE: Union minister

Guwahati, March 14: Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said that the Centre was laying emphasis on rapid job creation in the north-eastern states by way of industrial development in the region.

Reviewing schemes under the ministry of social justice and empowerment during a visit to the city, Athawale said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for development and welfare of the people. His government is working to develop the industrial sectors in the northeastern states so as to create ample jobs for the youth.”

The minister informed that 44 lakh people have benefited from the PM Ujjwala scheme and that over 2.20 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened in Assam till date.

“Under PM’s Mudra Yojana, which started in 2015, about 98.50 lakh beneficiaries got benefits in Assam, while 79,000 people in the state benefited from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, about 6.19 lakh people were benefited in Assam,” he said.

The Union minister further informed that his government has provided financial assistance for establishment of 113 de-addiction centres in Assam keeping in mind the welfare of youths in the state.

On the other hand, addressing students and faculty members of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), Athawale said women were doing well in every field and should get reservations in both the houses of Parliament.

Athawale also urged USTM to send students’ names for Scheduled Caste (SC) scholarships and assured them of help.

He said he was delighted to see the beautiful campus of USTM and offered a helping hand for the development of the university.