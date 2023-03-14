Warning against commercial use of private vehicles  

Tura, March 14: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe while informing that several vehicles registered as private vehicles are being used as commercial vehicles without the needed permit in violation of provisions as laid down in the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, directed all such vehicle owners who intend to use their vehicles as commercial vehicles to register their vehicles in the appropriate category and apply for the permit thereupon.

“A Special Task force headed by the District Transport Officer will be conducting inspection in this regard and action shall be taken against the violators as per the section 53 (1)(b), section 66 and section 192 A of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 which provides for suspension of licenses and penalty in such cases,” the notification in this regard warned.