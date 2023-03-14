Now RMSA teachers want salary issues addressed

Tura, March 14: On the heels of the SSA teachers, RMSA teachers both from Khasi Hills and Garo Hills under the banner of the All Meghalaya RMSA Teachers’ Association have submitted a memorandum to Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma urging him to look into their four point charter of demands.

In their memorandum submitted on Tuesday, the teachers, while pointing out that the non-permanent nature of their services has de-motivated them to the extent that it is affecting their work attitude and behavior, urged that their services be regularized.

Stating that they have to wait for 5-6 months and to take to the streets each time to get their salaries released, they demanded the regular payment of their dues. Besides, the teachers also demanded the enhancement of their salaries as well as other employment benefits like Medical Allowances, Gratuity, post retirement benefits as well as their inclusion in social security schemes like CPF.