Group defends leader on money for vote charge

Tura, March 15: The ADE, Apex Committee in Tura on Wednesday issued a statement denying the recent allegations against its President, Dalseng Bira Ch Momin that he had attempted to distribute money to voters at Doldenggagre village under Dalu, during the silent period ahead of polls and claimed that the charges were merely false social media propaganda.

It may be recalled that Momin was caught by villagers of Doldenggagre village on February 25 where they had accused him of attempting to win over voters with money. A significant amount of money was recovered from Momin at the time.

A video of the incident also went viral soon after the incident where villagers are seen questioning Momin.

Meanwhile, standing by their leader, the association on Wednesday said, “We have thoroughly made inquiries about the incident at Doldenggagre village with our leader Dalseng Bira Ch. Momin and found nothing but malice and demean intentions to humiliate and to harm his image by few particular people. The people present there were accusing him of leading protests against Mr, Rakesh Newar as the CEM of GHADC. Our President was not alone who led the protests. All Garo people along with various NGOs protested against Mr, Newar. We demand prompt action against the perpetrators by the concerned authorities as soon as possible as an FIR has already been lodged”.