World Consumer Rights’ Day observed at Dadenggre

Tura, March 15: The World Consumer’s Right Day was observed here at Dadenggre Civil Sub Division. Organized by the Supply branch of SDO (Civil) Office, Dadenggre, the main function was held in the Kalsingre Community Hall, near Rom bazaar, and attended by Abhishek Gowda MJ, SDO of Dadenggre Civil Division as the Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion, the Sub Divisional Officer informed that the Consumer’s Right Day is observed with pomp and much enthusiasm world over in order to create awareness and to show the importance of the consumers in relation to products, goods and services. Speaking about the theme of the celebration-‘Empowering Consumers through Clean Energy transitions’, the Chief Guest said that there are lot of co-relations between the consumers and the end products which reaches the home of the consumers and directly or indirectly contributes to pollutions and to other environmental degradations. ‘Therefore, it is imperative we educate ourselves, our parents and our children about the importance of preserving environments and move to alternate sources of energy and other forms of cleaner energy like solar energy to meet our power requirements’ he added.

The SDO (C) also urged the people to know and be aware of their rights as consumers as available under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) 2013 and assert their rights and demands for justice whenever they feels they are getting the fair deal from the sellers and the merchants for the money they paid.

Earlier, Naseng D Marak, Superintendent of Supply Dadenggre Civil Division, spoke on the various rights of the consumers. He also explained in detail the various responsibilities of the consumers, besides urging the people to be aware of their rights as consumers. Among others who were present and spoke on the occasion included Dr.Rikrak N. Marak, Assistant Commissioner, Jakjeep R. Marak, Sub Inspector of Supply, Dadenggre Civil Division and Nokma of Kalsingre.