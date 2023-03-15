NEHU central library urged to launch project of digital archiving

Shillong, March 15: Rajya Sabha MP, Wanwei Roy Kharlukhi has called upon the Central Library of NEHU to initiate projects in the area of digital archiving of knowledge pertaining to the state of Meghalaya and the North East as a whole.

While speaking during the inaugural function of the IASLIC 29th Seminar held at multi-use convention hall, NEHU here on Wednesday, Dr Kharlukhi said that the state government is also setting up a museum on a similar line in Garo Hills.

According to him, it will be of great help if assistance could be given by the Central Library of NEHU in this initiative of the Meghalaya Government.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that this initiative will benefit not only the PHDs researchers and all those who are interested in information.

“It is also going to have an impact on tourism in Meghalaya and other North Eastern States because information will be instantly available on the internet. Tourism is one of the departments which will really help in the growth and development of the State,” Kharlukhi said.

Meanwhile, he observed that libraries and information centers play a vital role in promoting the dissemination of knowledge, which is relevant to contemporary society.

The Rajya Sabha MP further observed that it is very critical in disseminating information in order to meet the needs of not only the individual but also the communities as a whole especially when there is rapid advancement in the field of digital technology.

According to him, emphasis on digital India initiative is already being implemented by the Libraries and Information Centers across the country.

“Special emphasis on skill development on modern new age librarians is the need of the hour. It is also equally important to renew focus on the issues and complexities involved in research and data management,” Kharlukhi added.

On the occasion, the Rajya Sabha MP also releases the souvenir in the presence of NEHU vice chancellor, Prabha Shankar Shukla, IASLIC general secretary, Abhijit Kumar among others.