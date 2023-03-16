DC opens exhibition on Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav

Tura, March 16: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe on Thursday inaugurated the two day photo exhibition on ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ organized by the Central Bureau of Communication, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, Field Office, Tura, which got underway here at the premises of District Library Auditorium amidst a glittering ceremony.

Tembe inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of Ajai Tiwari, Commandant, BSF CO 100, Jengjal, and other officials from the DDK, DIPR and teachers of Tura Government College besides the students of some educational institutions of the town. Blow up displays depicting and chronicling the various events of the freedom struggle leading up to achieving independence from the foreign rule on August 15, 1945 and pictures of the freedom fighters were displayed for public viewing. As part of the ‘mahotsav’ automatic and semi automatic arms, weapons and mortars of various kinds were also put on public display by the personnel of BSF CO 100, Jengjal from their armoury.

Addressing the gathering as the Chief Guest, Tembe recalled the supreme sacrifices made by our forefathers while fighting for independence from the repressive British rule and urged the people particularly the youths from the audiences to imbibe in them the spirit of patriotism and emulate the paths shown by our freedoms fighters, when it comes to the issues of national interests.

Describing India as a vibrant and largest democracy in the world, he pointed out that every other nation today looks upon India as world leader and seeks suggestions for solutions from it on various social, cultural, economical and political issues afflicting the world today. ‘They are in awe and look upon India with respect because of our successful running and functioning of various democratic institutions like Judiciary, Parliament and Election Commission of India’, he added.

Explaining the idea of a nation as an entity where all sections of the people co-exist and live in harmony cutting across caste, culture, language and religious differences, he propagated the concept of oneness and cited an example of a cricket match when all Indians support and cheer team India whenever they play against rival teams. Tembe also reminded the audience to have a sense of responsibility and abide by the Fundamental Duties while enjoying one’s Fundamental Rights as enshrined in the Constitution of India.