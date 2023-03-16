HPC asked to respond to relocation blueprint within April 10

Shillong, March 16: Meghalaya Urban Affairs Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar on Thursday informed that the state government has declined to accept the request of the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) of giving them three months’ time to study the blueprint to relocate them from the Harijan Colony at Them Iew Mawlong.

Dhar had a meeting with the members of the HPC at his chamber on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, Dhar informed that the state government had asked the HPC to submit it’s reply within April 10.

According to Urban Affairs Minister, the meeting of the High Level Committee will be held after receiving the reply from them.

He also informed that the state government would proceed ahead on the matter after getting the response from the HPC.

It may be recalled that the state government on September 29 last year had made a presentation of the blueprint indicating the detailed drawings and designs of the proposed buildings to be constructed for accommodating the 342 families of Harijan Colony before the was also made before the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC).

The government has also decided to hand over the blueprint – for construction of multi-storey flats at the existing official quarters of the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB)- to the HPC on Friday even as the latter has assured to take a final call on whether to accept or reject the proposal after Puja celebrations in the state.

The decision was taken after the state government had outrightly rejected the April 25-proposal of the HPC that 200 square meters of land be provided to each of the 342 families within the European ward besides bearing the cost of construction of their homes.