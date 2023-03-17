Electrification of Dudhnoi-Mendipathar section completed

Guwahati, March 17: Electrification of the Dudhnoi-Mendipathar single-line section and Abhayapuri- Pancharatna double-line section has been completed by the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE).

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) had commissioned electric traction in the two sections on Wednesday.

Notably, Mendipathar is the only railway station in Meghalaya operating since 2014.

“After commissioning of electric traction, trains hauled by electric locomotive will now be able to operate directly from Mendipathar which will increase the average speed,” a statement from NFR said on Friday.

“More passenger and freight carrying trains will be able to operate through these sections with full sectional speeds. Punctuality will also increase in this section. Parcel and freight carrying trains hauled by electric locomotives from other states will be able to reach Meghalaya directly,” the statement said.

“Electrification will significantly improve the mobility of trains in Northeast India. In addition to the reduction in pollution due to the shift from fossil fuel to electricity, the efficiency of the railway system in the region will also improve. This would facilitate seamless traffic and also save time of the trains moving to and from northeastern states apart from savings in precious foreign exchange,” it said.