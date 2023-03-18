Brazilian held at Delhi airport with Rs 60L cocaine in his body

A senior Customs official said that the accused was held on the basis of specific information.

“The Brazil national departed from Sao Paulo Airport (Brazil) for Dubai and finally arrived at the IGI Airport, New Delhi on March 11 from Dubai.

He was diverted at green channel by the Customs officials for the X-ray of his baggage. On his medical examination, certain material was found to be secreted inside his body,” the official said.

The official said that medical procedure yielded recovery of a total of 85 oval shaped capsules containing a total of 752 grams of white powdery substance, suspected to be narcotics. When this material was subjected to diagnostic test, prima facie it appeared to contain commercial quantities of cocaine.

“In view of the above, it was clear that the accused had violated provisions of section 8 of the NDPS Act, and had committed an offence punishable under Section 21, Section 23 and Section 29 of NDPS Act 1985. Accordingly, he was placed under arrest under section 43(b) of NDPS Act, on March 14,” the official said.

The official said that white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine was seized along with concealing material under section 43(a) of NDPS Act.

Further investigation in the matter is on.