17 persons killed, 30 injured in road accident in Bangladesh

Shillong, March 19: 17 persons were killed and nearly 30 injured when a bus overturned and fell into a ditch in Bangladesh early today morning.

Driver of the Dhaka-bound bus operated by Emad Paribahan lost control on an expressway in Madaripur around 7.30 am due to which the accident took place. The injured were rushed to the nearby hospitals where the condition of many of them is stated to be critical.

Madaripur Police Superintendent Mohammad Masud Alam said the injured were admitted to different hospitals.

He said that the accident took place apparently due to over-speeding of the vehicle by the driver and mechanical fault in the bus. Police said that due to over-speeding, the tyre of the bus burst due to which the driver lost control over the vehicle causing the accident.

Police and fire tenders reached the accident site in minutes after which a rescue operation of the passengers was launched. There were nearly 50 passengers in the bus.