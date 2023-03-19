Who is Mario Molina whose 80th birth anniversary Google is celebrating?

Shillong, March 19: People were curious to know about Mario Molina whose 80th birth anniversary Google celebrated on Sunday with a doodle.

Few people know about Mario Molina who was a Mexican scientist who discovered that chlorofluorocarbons (CFC’s) can destroy Earth’s ozone layer as well as the existence of the Antarctic ozone hole.

Mario Molina was the one who convinced the governments that there was a need to stop the destruction of the Ozone layer over Earth’s atmosphere – a process – that could become a danger for living organisms.

Mario Molina was also a co-recipient of the Nobel prize of 1995 in Chemistry.

Mario Molina was born on March 19, 1943, in Mexico City.

He wrote in his biography on the Nobel site, ”I was already fascinated by science before entering high school. I still remember my excitement when I first glanced at paramecia and amoebae through a rather primitive toy microscope”.

Mario Molina Death: Mario Molina died due to a heart attack at the age of 77 in 2020.