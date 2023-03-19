Delhi couple held in bank cheating cases

New Delhi, March 18: The Delhi Police has arrested a man and his wife from Uttam Nagar for allegedly cheating multiple banks by mortgaging the same property to get loans, officials said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Omender Singh and Prabha, residents of Uttam Nagar, they said, adding that a reward of Rs 50,000 was declared on their arrest.

A public sector bank had filed a complaint in the Rohini Court against the accused alleging that they mortgaged their property in Rohini Sector-22 with the complainant bank and secured a home loan of Rs 27,30,000 in 2011, police said.

Later, they defaulted on payment of instalments. The bank came to know that Prabha has also executed a sale deed in favour of one Naresh Kumar registered on March 27, 2014, police said.

During verification, it was revealed that Kumar was none other than her husband Omender Singh who changed his name in order to cheat the bank. It was also revealed that the alleged property was also mortgaged to another bank by Prabha on May 15, 2012, a senior cop said. (PTI)