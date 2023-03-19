Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Box Office Collection: Rani Mukherji’s movie earns Rs 3.80 crore

Shillong, March 19: Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Box Office collection seems unpromising as the movie has been able to earn only Rs 3.80 crore two days after its release.

The movie was released on March 17 after a special screening of Bollywood stars and critics. Almost all the actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and many others showered praises claiming it to be one of the best movies in recent past.

Fans of Rani Mukerji along with critics and movie buffs were waiting for the movie since reports of its release started doing the rounds. Rani Mukerji’s Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway opened to a slow start on Friday by earning only Rs 1.27 crore. It earned a total of Rs 2.50 crore on day 2 making it a total of around 2.77 crore.

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is an emotional drama that revolves around a mother who enters into a legal battle with an entire nation to win the custody of her children.