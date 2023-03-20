Nokma denies giving NOC to Chokpot quarry owner

Tura, March 20: Opposition to the quarrying of stones at Chokpot in South Garo Hills with the nokma of the a’king concerned denying giving any No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the owner of the quarry as claimed earlier.

Dismissing the claim of quarry owner, Alpha D Marak, the Nokma of Budugre, Analson R Sangma said that his statement was misleading and holds no water.

“When did he come to Budugre Village to obtain a No Objection Certificate from me? When did he convene a meeting to discuss the quarrying of stones with the concerned villagers and my wife, Brother-In- Law and the clan? When was the consent and signature taken from any of us?” the Nokma questioned.

The nokma said that it was probable that one, Morphin Marak may have handed over a forged nokma document to the quarry owner adding, in which case, it was invalid.

Meanwhile, the Chokpot Area Vigilance Committee has also strongly rejected the claim made by the quarry owner that there was no objection when earthwork was going on to ensure smooth transition of vehicles to the quarry site.

“This is misleading as there has been objection since the activity came to the fore. We even filed a complaint on May 21, 2021 and managed to stop the activity for a short time,” it said.