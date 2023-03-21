Shillong-Dawki road project to take more time: Tynsong

Shillong, March 21: The ongoing construction of the Shillong-Dawki road project may take some more time as the implementing agency is yet to complete the re-tendering process after previous contractors surrendered the work.

Replying to a query from Congress legislator, Ronnie V Lyngdoh, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that the stretch from Umshyrpi to Baniun, under package-I of the Shillong-Dawki road project, is under retendering process.

Giving details of the construction of the project, he said that the physical progress of package-2 stand at 37.7% while package-4 is 30.10%.

As far as package 3 is concerned, which is the bypass of Pynursla, the NHIDCL is preparing the detailed project report (DPR) after the land owners and traditional heads who were earlier opposing the alignment, have now agreed to part away with their land for the project.

In addition, even the package 5 of the project is under re-tendering as previous contractor had surrendered the works

When asked about the reason for re-tendering of package 1 and 5, Tynsong said that the company which was allotted the work surrender it half way after which he met the NHIDCL MDC and Secretary of Ministry of Road and Transport Highways where it was decided to for a re-tendering. However, only one bidder participated after which again re-tendering was done and it is likely to be completed in the month of April

It was also informed that the shifting of utlitites would be completed by April 15

The Opposition while taking strong note of traffic jams along the road also asked the Government to expedite the construction of Western Bypass to which the Minister informed that the process of land acquisition has reached upto Section 19 and they are hopeful of handing over the land to the contractor in the next 2-3 months.