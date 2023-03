Group elects new leaders

Tura, March 22: The A’chik Organization for Social Welfare has elected new office bearers.

The organization elected Gripping B Marak as President, Thambu Marak as Vice President cum Publicity Secretary, Premiar N Sangma as General Secretary cum Social Welfare Secretary, Nathaniel Momin as RTI Secretary, Prebias Sangma as Joint Secretary, Kakan Sangma as Finance Secretary, Banty Marak as Chief Organizing Secretary, Walsrang Momin as Environment Secretary and Tandish Marak as Cultural Secretary.