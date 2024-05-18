Saturday, May 18, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Maliwal assault case: Kejriwal’s PA Bibhav Kumar arrested from CM residence

New Delhi, May 18: Acting swiftly on former DCW chief Swati Maliwal’s FIR over assault in ‘Sheeshmahal’, the Delhi Police on Saturday arrested Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary Bibhav Kumar from the Delhi Chief Minister’s residence.

Bibhav Kumar was accused of abusing and beating up Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal in the drawing room of Delhi CM’s residence. Maliwal in her FIR said that while she waited to meet the Chief Minister on May 13, he barged into the room, pounced on her and thrashed her black and blue.

Bibhav Kumar, a long-time aide of Arvind Kejriwal, has been taken into custody and is set to be interrogated for the alleged abuse and misbehaviour.

Meanwhile, Bibhav has also lodged a complaint with the Civil Lines police station and added that he was ready for the probe into the incident.

While the Maliwal episode mounts the problems of already beleaguered AAP leadership, the emergence of new CCTV footage has added a fresh twist to the case.

Delhi Police is also likely to scan the CCTV cameras at CM residence. On Friday, the crime scene was also re-created at CM’s residence after the former DCW chief lodged the FIR.

Meanwhile, the BJP has gone all guns blazing at Arvind Kejriwal and is lambasting the AAP leadership for attacking the woman MP inside CM house, while describing the episode as ‘cheerharan’.

It also accused the AAP of shielding Kejriwal’s personal secretary despite having ample ‘evidence’ against him. IANS

Previous article
Amid opposition by most parties, Tripura govt to implement CAA
Next article
Assault case: CCTV footage shows Swati Maliwal exiting CM Kejriwal’s house
