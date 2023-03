Hero to hike prices by up to 2 pc from April

New Delhi, March 22: Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said it will increase prices of its model range by around 2 per cent from next month in order to offset the impact of rise in production cost in order to conform to stricter emission norms.

The company will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its select motorcycles and scooters, effective from April 1, 2023, the country’s leading two-wheeler maker said in a statement. The price revision will be around 2 per cent and the exact quantum of increase will vary by specific models and markets, it added.

The price revision has been necessitated mainly due to cost increases on account of OBD 2 (on-board diagnostics) transition, the company said. (PTI)