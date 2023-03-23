People on tourist, business visa can now apply for jobs in US

Shillong, March 23: Those entering the United States on a business or tourist visa can now submit job applications and even attend interviews, a federal agency has said.

These visas include B-1, B-2, the agency said while asking prospective employees to ensure the applicants have changed their visa status before they begin the new role.

Nonimmigrant workers who are laid off frequently believe they have no choice but to leave the country within 60 days, according to US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). This period starts after the termination of employment and if the nonimmigrant workers are eligible, they can remain in the United States for the said period.

The employees may submit an application for a change in nonimmigrant status, an adjustment of application status, or an application for an employment authorization document with “compelling circumstances” during this time. A petition to switch employers may also benefit the employees.

The nonimmigrant’s length of authorised stay in the United States may extend 60 days if one of these events takes place during the up to 60-day grace period, according to the USCIS, even if they lose their prior nonimmigrant status.

The worker and any dependents may be required to leave the United States within 60 days if no action is taken during the grace period, it said.

“Many people have asked if they can look for a new job while in B-1 or B-2 status. The answer is, yes. Searching for employment and interviewing for a position are permissible B-1 or B-2 activities,” the USCIS added.