Mukroh case: Next hearing on March 31

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 22: The one-man inquiry commission led by Justice (retd) T Vaiphei probing the Mukroh firing case will conduct its next hearing on March 31.

An official source on Wednesday said the commission has accepted a request from some villagers to give them two weeks’ time to file their statements.

The official said that JHADC MDC Aiborlang Shadap and Waheh Shnong of Mukroh village Hamboydei Sumer have filed their statements while the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Assam has replied to the details sought by the commission by way of an affidavit. The commission has already received statements from the DGPs of Meghalaya and Assam.

“The commission will take some time before submitting its report to the state government,” the official added.