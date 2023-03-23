Congress leader Rahul Gandhi convicted by Surat court in ‘Modi surname’ remark case

Shillong, March 23: Congress leader and Member Parliament Rahul Gandhi was today convicted by a Surat Court in ‘Modi surname’ defamation case.

Ahead of the verdict in defamation case in Gujarat’s Surat for his remark that “why all the thieves have Modi in their names,” Rahul Gandhi got the support from his party leaders who put up posters endorsing him.

The Congress leader participated in the hearing in a Surat Court on Thursday. The posters have been placed outside the court.

The posters feature images of Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev and the message, “Let’s go to Surat in support of democracy”.

Rahul Gandhi had questioned in April 2019, “Why do all thieves, including Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, and Narendra Modi, have the name Modi in their names?” triggering a major controversy. A Surat BJP MLA filed a criminal defamation suit against the Congress leader for the statement.

In Surat, the Congress intends to make a statement before the defamation case. For the past two days, all of the key Congress representatives from Gujarat, including MLAs, have been in Surat. Workers from the Congress Sewa Dal and other party members are also in Surat.

The court proceedings are likely to begin at 11 am.