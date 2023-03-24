Assam Governor confers civilian awards on 21 personalities 

Guwahati, March 24: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday conferred the state’s civilian awards – Assam Baibhav, Assam Saurav and Assam Gaurav – on 21 personalities at a function organised at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra here.

The awards were given to the personalities in recognition of their outstanding contributions in the field of health, art and culture, sports, science, agriculture, tourism and entrepreneurship, et al.

The Assam Baibhav Award, the state’s highest civilian honour, was presented to Dr Tapan Kumar Saikia in recognition of his contributions in the field of health care (cancer care) and public service.

A renowned oncologist from Naharkatia in Dibrugarh district, Dr Saikia is currently the director of oncology science at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai.

The Assam Saurav Award was presented to five personalities, including Krishna Roy (mobile theatre); Gilbertson Sangma (football), Nayan Moni Saikia (lawn bowls); Binoy Kumar Saikia (science) and Sashidhar Phukan (healthcare and public service).

Moreover, the Assam Gaurav Award was given to 15 personalities in recognition of their outstanding services in various fields.

The privileges of the awards include free medical treatment in government hospitals and stay in paying cabins wherever available, free accommodation in state government circuit houses, guest houses and Assam Bhawans, invitations to official functions as distinguished guests, Rs 2 lakh as medical expenses for treatment of critical diseases and free travel in ASTC buses.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma; Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary; ministers, senior government officers and several distinguished personalities from various walks of life were present on the occasion.