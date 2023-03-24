Climate action finds space in budget

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 23: The Meghalaya government has for the first time allocated 15% of the state budget towards climate action.

Presenting the budget estimates for 2023-2024 in the Assembly on Thursday, Chief Minister in charge of Finance, Conrad K. Sangma said the Climate Action Project budgeted for is a first for the state. “To emphasize the centrality of the climate agenda, the overall allocation towards climate action for 2023-24 is Rs 3,412 crore, which is about 15% of the state’s budget,” he said.

He observed that Meghalaya’s ecology is fragile and the livelihoods of lakhs of people depend on nature.

Focusing on sustainability and building climate resilience are thus important components of the state’s growth strategy, he said.

“We have operationalised the State Water Mission through which an integrated and coordinated approach to water management is being put in place. The state is currently implementing externally-aided projects to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore focusing on environmental sustainability, forest management and water harvesting,” Sangma said.

In 2023-24, water harvesting structures costing about Rs 250 crore would be initiated at 300 locations, he stated.

The CM said a blueprint to address the issues of traffic congestion in Shillong is being implemented.

As an immediate measure, 30 buses have been procured for Rs 10 crore under the “Shared School Bus System”, he added. “Additional interventions like improving junctions, augmentation of parking, strengthening of the public transport system and introduction of electric buses will be initiated in 2023-24. An investment of Rs 25 crore has been planned for a world-class skywalk from Police Bazaar to Barik Point to facilitate pedestrian movement,” Sangma said.

He also said that New Shillong city will be built as a futuristic and sustainable city.

The entire state administration including the Secretariat and the directorates will be moved to New Shillong, which is envisaged as a hub for knowledge, creative, cultural and sports industries, he said.

“All urban amenities like water supply, roads, power, and mobility will be planned systematically. The process of preparation of master plans and DPRS has been initiated,” he said.

Sangma further said the government will provide express connectivity between Shillong and New Shillong to enable hassle-free mobility.

“We plan to invest about Rs 5,000 crore on this ambitious project over the next five years,” he said.