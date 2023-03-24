Mukul irked at non-extension of House session on Friday

Shillong, March 24: TMC leader, Dr Mukul Sangma said that it was an indication that there was an attempt on the part of the NPP-led MDA Government to run away from its responsibility by not extending the timing of the sitting of the House.

“The whole indication is reflective of their tendency to run away from the responsibility of being accountable. This is not a session for passing of vote on account. It is a session to pass the full budget,” Sangma said while reacting to the decision of Assembly Speaker, Thomas A. Sangma to adjourn the session of the House here on Friday.

He observed that the sitting of the Assembly was extended in the past to provide additional space for the members to raise issues afflicting the people and the state in the event of a session which is considered very short.

“We have always extended the time as per the Rules and Conduct of Business. The house can transact its business from 10 am to 2 pm in normal days and from 10 am to 12 noon on a Friday. But we had always given an extension of time even if its Friday,” Sangma said.

He further observed that the time is already limited in view of the decision of the government to pass the full budget within March 31 of the current financial year.

“The normal practice was that a vote on account is passed in the first budget session of the new house immediately after elections. Another session is subsequently convened to pass the full budget. This has been the convention and practice in the past,” TMC leader said.

Stating that the council of ministers are accountable to the legislature, he said that there is an overall tendency to shrink the duration available for discussion and healthy deliberations and debate going by the trend of what was witnessed today in the house.

According to Sangma, there should be enough discussion and deliberations to instill confidence in the mind of the people adding that accountability to the legislature means accountability to the people.

“It is only an indication of their intention to run away from responsibility and accountability which is not in sync with the core value of democracy. Where there is the scope of scrutiny and if this becomes a convention then it is not good for the state,” he said.