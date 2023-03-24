Opp parties stage protest march in Parliament for JPC probe

New Delhi, March 23: Several opposition parties on Thursday staged a protest march inside Parliament complex in support of their demand for a joint parliament committee investigation into the Adani group issue and said they would continue to raise their voice in this regard.

Leaders of various opposition parties gathered at the Parliament house gate number 1, the main entry gate into Parliament House building, and raised slogans against the government and called for a JPC probe.

Holding placards and banners, opposition MPs raised slogans and demanded that a JPC probe be initiated into the Adani issue.

Joined by top party leaders of various parties and led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the opposition MPs then staged a protest march from Parliament gate to Ambedkar statue inside Parliament complex, where they again raised slogans and asked why the government was running away from ordering a JPC probe into the Adani issue. Kharge thanked the leaders of various parties for extending support to the protest march and said they would continue with their protest till their demand was met.

Both houses of Parliament have failed to transact any significant business for the last two weeks since it met for the second leg of the budget session on March 13. While the opposition is raising the pitch over the demand for a JPC into the Adani issue, the BJP has raised the heat on Rahul Gandhi over his ‘democracy under threat’ remarks made in London recently and have demanded his apology, alleging he has defamed and insulted India and its institutions and has sought foreign intervention. (PTI)