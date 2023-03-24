US carries out drone strikes in Syria against Iran-backed groups

Shillong, March 24: The US military launched many airstrikes in Syria against groups with ties to Iran on Thursday. The news came hours after a drone strike by the groups left one US contractor dead, five US soldiers hurt, and another contractor injured.

The Pentagon Informed about the attack on US personnel and the response on Thursday.

At around 1.38 pm (1038 GMT) on Thursday, an attack against US personnel took place at a coalition base close to Hasakah in northeast Syria, according to the report.

According to the military, the US intelligence community determined that the one-way attack drone was Iranian in origin, a finding that could exacerbate already tense tensions between Washington and Tehran.

President Joe Biden ordered the retaliatory strikes, according to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, which targeted locations used by groups connected to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Austin stated, “The air strikes were conducted in response to today’s attack as well as a series of recent attacks against Coalition forces in Syria by groups affiliated with the IRGC. No group will strike our troops with impunity,”

Meanwhile many videos on social media claimed to show explosions in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor, a crucial province that borders Iraq and has oil deposits.

Syrian army and militia groups supported by Iran are in charge of the region, which has also recently been the focus of alleged Israeli bombings aimed at Iranian supply channels.

The paramilitary Revolutionary Guard of Iran, which reports directly to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the country’s supreme leader, has been accused of conducting drone assaults across the Middle East.

As part of its campaign against Kiev, Moscow has recently started deploying Iranian drones in its attacks on targets throughout Ukraine.