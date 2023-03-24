World TB Day observed in EGH

Williamnagar, March 24: World TB Day with this year’s theme, ‘Yes We can end TB’ was on Friday observed by the Office of the District Tuberculosis Officer, East Garo Hills at Rongjeng Reserve UP School in Rongjeng Civil Sub-Division.

BDO of Dambo-Rongjeng C&RD Block, Ruby Balkame R Sangma was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest urged the students to take care of emotions and spiritual life, take care of the society and the environment to shape their future.

On the day, Dr. CPM Sangma, District Tuberculosis Officer, East and North Garo Hills, delivered the key-note address while Dr. Babukan G Momin, M&HO, Rongjeng CHC, delivered the welcome address.

Others who spoke on the occasion, included, Vincent Sangma, Principal Rongjeng Reserve UP School.