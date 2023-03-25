Delhi court adjourns hearing on Sisodia’s bail plea in ED case for April 5

A court here on Saturday adjourned the hearing on former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

On Tuesday, Sisodia moved a plea seeking bail plea in ED’s case.

Before the bench of Specisl CBI Judge M.K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday, Senior Advocates Dayan Krishnan and Mohit Mathur appearing for Sisodia informed that the ED has not filed its reply in the bail application.

Representing the ED, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Zoheb Hossain stated that the reply is on the way.

“We’ll have to go through the ED reply, only then we’ll be able to make submissions,” Krishnan said.

The court then adjourned the matter to April 5.

On Friday, the court reserved its order on Sisodia’s bail matter in the same case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The date for pronouncement of the order was fixed for March 31.

On Monday, Sisodia was sent to judicial custody till April 3 in the CBI case.

After the CBI arrested the AAP leader on February 26, the ED also arrested him in the same case on March 9.

During the last hearing in the ED case, the court was apprised by the probe agency that important details have come up during Sisodia’s custody and he had to confront with other accused persons.

It had informed the court that voluminous data from the former Deputy Chief Minister’s email and mobile is also being forensically analysed.

Sisodia’s counsel, however, opposed the central agency’s remand plea saying that there is not a whisper from the agency regarding the proceeds of the crime, which is fundamental to the case.

His lawyer further contended that there was no justification in seeking extension of custody and that he was confronted only with four people during his earlier custody of seven days.

During the hearing, the ED had sought his 10-day custody saying that they need to unearth the modus operandi, the entire scam and confront Sisodia with some other people.