Jubilee trailer paints heart-warming images from Hindi cinema’s Golden Era

The trailer of the upcoming streaming series Jubilee was unveiled on Friday. It introduces the viewers to the captivating world of Jubilee and takes them down the golden age of Indian cinema. With under 3 minutes in length, the trailer starts off with an accident site in frame with an overturned car as Aparshakti Khurana goes onto kick the accident victim before the camera cuts to another sequence. It then walks the viewers through an era of films gone by. With retro vibes, costumes, elegant vintage cars, styling, the trailer paints a vivid imagery of the world of films and the secrets held together by the close doors. Set against the backdrop of the Golden Era of Bollywood, Jubilee is a layered drama that chronicles the lives of a studio boss, his movie-star wife, a trusted aide, a rising star, a nautch girl and a refugee and the gambles they’re willing to take in pursuit of their dreams, passion, ambition and love. Produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios, Part One (Episodes One-Five) of Jubilee will premiere on April 7, with Part Two (Episodes Six-10) releasing the following week on April 14 on Prime Video. (IANS)