National Conference of VCs concludes with resolution to build new India

Guwahati,March 25 : The three-day-long mega academic event of the country, the National Conference of Vice-Chancellors on “Transformative Higher Education for Atmanirbhar Bharat” has ended here today with its valedictory session graced by Shri Gulab Chand Kataria, the Governor of Assam as the chief guest.

Addressing the august gathering, the Governor of Assam thanked AIU and all the Vice Chancellors on behalf of Assam and all the states of the North East for participating in the conference at USTM and expressed his hope that India will again become Viswaguru based on knowledge, dedication and service. “I congratulate Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM, for establishing and nurturing an unparalleled university, a true people’s university”, he added.

The conference was organised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) in collaboration with the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) from 23 rd to 25 th March at USTM campus.

The guests of honour for the valedictory session were, Atul Kothari, National Secretary, Shiksha

Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, Rakkam A Sangma, Education Minister, Government of Meghalaya, and

Dr Nani Gopal Mahanta, Education Advisor, Government of Assam.

Delivering the presidential address, Prof Suranjan Das, President, AIU and VC, Jadavpur University,

Kolkata said that this was an unparalleled conference hosted by USTM.