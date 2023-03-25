Roster system as per HC order: Conrad

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 24: The controversy over the roster system in job quota in the state seems to be growing by the day with the VPP threatening to hit the streets in protest and Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma defending the roster system, saying it has been done as per the order of the High Court of Meghalaya.

Sangma on Friday told reporters said that the Executive has the power to enact a policy as per constitutional provisions in matters related to job reservations.

Sangma, however, could not provide details of the exact provision of the Constitution and said he did not have the same with him and that he did not want to be misquoted.

“As per the constitutional provisions, the Executive has the power to create policies on reservation and that is what exactly has been done,” he said.

When pointed out that that the order of the High Court states that the government has to back to 1972 to prepare the roster system, the CM said the Court has ordered creation of the roster system.

“So we have created the roster system sticking to the basics of the state reservation policy,” he added.